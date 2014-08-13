FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.2 pct, Kinh Do at 4-mth high
#Asia
August 13, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.2 pct, Kinh Do at 4-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.16 percent on Wednesday but strong gains in
most blue chips were partially offset by losses in some
big-caps.
    Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp jumped 6.72 percent
to 63,500 dong ($3), the highest close since April 1, with
volume at highest in almost five years, Reuters data showed.
    "There has been market talk about Kinh Do's issuance of a
large number of new shares at high price to raise money for its
dividend payment," said a senior analyst in Ho Chi Minh City.
    Investors have also expected Kinh Do's revenues to rise
after the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm may have restructured
production in the southern region, two analysts said.
    Company officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
    Shares of Vietcombank closed up 0.78 percent after
the Hanoi-based lender reported a 12.6 percent rise in its
first-half net profit. 
    But the index was kept from a strong rebound as PetroVietNam
Gas, which accounts for a fifth of the market value,
dropped 1.74 percent and food producer Masan Group fell
0.58 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       602.76            
                PREV. CLOSE       601.78            
                   % CHANGE        0.16%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       604.51            
                        LOW       599.64            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.262            
          Change (%) 3-mnth       16.387            
          Change (%) 1-year       20.486            
                                                    
               52-week high       610.88    6-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,175 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

