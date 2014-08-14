FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.4 pct, MWG gains on dividend plan
#Asia
August 14, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.4 pct, MWG gains on dividend plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.44 percent at the break on Thursday with solid
buying from local investors, and top mobile phone retailer
Mobile World Investment Corp jumped on its dividend
plan.
    MWG shares rose 6.45 percent to a record high of 132,000
dong ($6.23) each after the firm said shareholders trading in
the stock before Aug. 21 will be qualified to receive the firm's
dividend expected later this year, it said in a filing to the
exchange on Wednesday.
    Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp was on track for a
second gain, jumping 5.51 percent by midday, having eased from
the highest intraday level since February 2008 of 67,500 dong,
Reuters data showed.
    Volume was solid at 67 million shares by midday, compared to
the five-day average of 88.5 million, according to Reuters data.
    "Sentiment among local investors is stable as the index has
been above 600 points in recent sessions, despite constant net
selling by foreign investors," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong
of Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index        605.4            
                PREV. CLOSE       602.76            
                   % CHANGE        0.44%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       607.84            
                        LOW       604.29            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth         3.43            
          Change (%) 3-mnth       17.289            
          Change (%) 1-year       21.102            
                                                    
               52-week high       610.88    6-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,180 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
