Vietnam index flat at midday; focus on mid and small caps
August 15, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index flat at midday; focus on mid and small caps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost unchanged at the break on Friday in mixed
trade among the blue chips, while investors sought buys in
mid-cap and penny stocks.
    Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp rose 0.76 percent
after the firm announced a 22 percent rise in its first-half net
profit, it said in a statement on Thursday.
    Food producer Masan Group fell 1.74 percent by
midday, following its report on Thursday of a 23 percent slump
in net profit in the first six months of 2014.
    Volume was solid, with investors focusing buying on smaller
and mid-cap shares, analysts said.
    "Institutional investors have been more aggressive with
their portfolios, expanding their funding into smaller shares,"
said analyst Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       605.37           
                PREV. CLOSE       605.25           
                   % CHANGE        0.02%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       608.46           
                        LOW       603.24           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.245           
          Change (%) 3-mnth         14.3           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.192           
                                                   
               52-week high       610.88   6-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
