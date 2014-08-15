FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends lower depsite GAS Q2 profit rises
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 15, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends lower depsite GAS Q2 profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.17 percent on Friday to close at 604.24
points, with PetroVietNam Gas keeping the market from a
strong fall, having announced an annual rise in its
second-quarter net profit.
    GAS shares rose 0.88 percent to 114,000 dong ($5.38) each,
the only big-cap that gained on the market on Friday.
    The largest listed firm posted an 11 percent annual increase
in the second-quarter net profit, but its net earnings in the
first half dropped 11.6 percent, it said in a statement released
before the market close on Friday. 
    Food producer Masan Group led the losses with a
3.49 percent drop after reporting a 23 percent slump in its
first-half net profit on Thursday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index      604.24             
                PREV. CLOSE      605.25             
                   % CHANGE      -0.17%             
                                                    
                       HIGH      608.46             
                        LOW      603.24             
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth       3.245             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        14.3             
          Change (%) 1-year      20.192             
                                                    
               52-week high      610.88     6-Aug-14
               52-week low       462.13    30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,180 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.