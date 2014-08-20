FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, "moon cake" spurs Kinh Do surge
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 20, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, "moon cake" spurs Kinh Do surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.12 percent at Wednesday's break, led by a
strong gain in confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp on
expectation of big third quarter cake sales.
    KDC shares rose 3.82 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.2), near to
the high of nearly six and a half years the stock reached on
Friday, Reuters data showed. Sales of traditional "moon cake"
tend to soar in Vietnam ahead of a mid-autumn festival on Sept.
8, when it is offered widely as a gift.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Kinh Do on Thursday reported a first
half net profit increase of 22 percent from last year to 92.9
billion dong.
    Vu Thi Thu Trang, an analyst at APEC Securities, expected
the index would start to pull back having stayed above 600
points, and close to the 610-point resistance level, for more
than two weeks.
    "The index may dip in the next session as there is no
consensus among gains on the market," she said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       605.34           
                PREV. CLOSE       604.64           
                   % CHANGE        0.12%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       605.94           
                        LOW       602.81           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.405           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       13.432           
          Change (%) 1-year        18.32           
                                                   
               52-week high       610.88   6-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,160 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.