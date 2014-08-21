FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nears 5-yr high, GAS at record high
August 21, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index nears 5-yr high, GAS at record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index was up
1.02 percent at the break on Thursday to 612.87 points, pulling
back slightly from its highest level in nearly five years, led
by gains in big-caps.
    The index hit 613.29 points in early trade, the highest
intraday level since Oct. 26, 2009, Reuters data showed.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm and
worth a fifth of the total market value, was up 1.72 percent at
midday to 118,000 dong ($5.57) a share, having eased from its
all-time high of 119,000 dong in early trade.
    Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading Co 
surged 6.21 percent to 30,800 dong per share, its highest since
late February.
    "Textiles rose ahead of a TPP meeting early next month and
shares of this sector haven't been up for a while," said analyst
Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities, referring to negotiations
for a Trans-Pacific Partnership, the latest round of which takes
place soon in Hanoi.
    Details of the complex 12-nation trade pact are still being
thrashed out but Vietnam's garment sector is expected to benefit
strongly. The U.S.-led TPP would cover a third of global trade.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       612.87           
                PREV. CLOSE        606.7           
                   % CHANGE        1.02%           
                                                   
                       HIGH        614.6           
                        LOW       608.58           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.751           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        12.87           
          Change (%) 1-year       20.184           
                                                   
               52-week high       610.88   6-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,170 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
