Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, blue chips lead
November 7, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 0.79 percent to close at 602.59 points on Friday, led by
gains in some blue chips, with property firm HAGL 
extending gains after a fund deal.
    Masan Group Corp shares jumped 4.27 percent to
close at 85,500 dong ($4.02) each, the highest since Aug. 25,
while HAGL ended up 1.18 percent for the third straight rise,
with volume hitting a one-month high, Reuters data showed.
    U.S.-based investment group Global Emerging Markets (GEM)
will buy up to 1.7 trillion dong worth of HAG shares in the next
three months following a deal signed on Thursday.
    The deal value is around 8.4 percent of HAGL's market
capitalisation as of Friday, according to Reuters data, while
the Vietnamese firm said in a statement that GEM would be its
strategic investor.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                  VN Index       602.59             
               PREV. CLOSE       597.85             
                  % CHANGE        0.79%             
                                                    
                      HIGH       603.32             
                       LOW       597.73             
                                                    
         Change (%) 1-mnth       -2.697             
         Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.459             
         Change (%) 1-year        18.97             
                                                    
              52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
              52-week low        495.68    13-Nov-13
 ($1=21,250 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

