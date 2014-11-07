Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, blue chips lead

HANOI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.79 percent to close at 602.59 points on Friday, led by gains in some blue chips, with property firm HAGL extending gains after a fund deal. Masan Group Corp shares jumped 4.27 percent to close at 85,500 dong ($4.02) each, the highest since Aug. 25, while HAGL ended up 1.18 percent for the third straight rise, with volume hitting a one-month high, Reuters data showed. U.S.-based investment group Global Emerging Markets (GEM) will buy up to 1.7 trillion dong worth of HAG shares in the next three months following a deal signed on Thursday. The deal value is around 8.4 percent of HAGL's market capitalisation as of Friday, according to Reuters data, while the Vietnamese firm said in a statement that GEM would be its strategic investor. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 602.59 PREV. CLOSE 597.85 % CHANGE 0.79% HIGH 603.32 LOW 597.73 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.697 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.459 Change (%) 1-year 18.97 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 495.68 13-Nov-13 ($1=21,250 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)