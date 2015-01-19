FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up 0.1 pct, banks lead
January 19, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index edges up 0.1 pct, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.08 percent at the break on Monday, with gains in
some banking shares covered losses of most other equities.
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV led the risers to increase
1.85 percent in robust trade, mostly by domestic investors,
while VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private
bank by assets, ticked up 2.61 percent.
    Military Commercial Bank rose 0.71 percent. The
lender's bad debts accounted for 2.73 percent of loans at the
end of 2014, the bank said in a statement issued late last week
on its web site, down from 3.1 percent in September 2014.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       575.28           
                PREV. CLOSE       574.81           
                   % CHANGE        0.08%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       579.06           
                        LOW       573.34           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.413           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.105           
          Change (%) 1-year        7.735           
                                                   
               52-week high       644.56   3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51  13-May-14
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

