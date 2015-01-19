Vietnam index edges up 0.1 pct, banks lead

HANOI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.08 percent at the break on Monday, with gains in some banking shares covered losses of most other equities. Hanoi-based lender BIDV led the risers to increase 1.85 percent in robust trade, mostly by domestic investors, while VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private bank by assets, ticked up 2.61 percent. Military Commercial Bank rose 0.71 percent. The lender's bad debts accounted for 2.73 percent of loans at the end of 2014, the bank said in a statement issued late last week on its web site, down from 3.1 percent in September 2014. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 575.28 PREV. CLOSE 574.81 % CHANGE 0.08% HIGH 579.06 LOW 573.34 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.413 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.105 Change (%) 1-year 7.735 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)