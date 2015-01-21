FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nears 2-wk low, banks lead falls
January 21, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index nears 2-wk low, banks lead falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.54 percent to 569.12 points on Wednesday,
with most banks losing ground and volume dropped in cautious
sentiment.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by
market value, led the decliners with a 1.67-percent fall, while
Eximbank lost 3.1 percent and VietinBank 
ticked down 1.95 percent.
    Both Eximbank and VietinBank have been removed from the
composition of the VN30 Index, which features the top 30 best
performing companies, in the first review session of the Ho Chi
Minh Stock Exchange, the bourse announced on Tuesday.
    Volume fell to 83 million shares, below the five-day average
level of 95.5 million shares, after foreigners turned net
sellers on Tuesday after their two buying sessions, Reuters data
showed.
    The index fell to its lowest since Jan. 8.
    Gains in some other blue-chips cushioned the falls,
including steelmaker Hoa Phat Group that advanced 0.94
percent. The firm has announced its estimated 2014 net profit
jumped 62 percent from a year earlier to $150 million.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       569.12             
                PREV. CLOSE       572.22             
                   % CHANGE       -0.54%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       574.41             
                        LOW       569.12             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        9.392             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.889             
          Change (%) 1-year         3.35             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

