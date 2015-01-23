FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index climbs 0.9 pct, banks rally
#Asia
January 23, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index climbs 0.9 pct, banks rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 jumped 0.87 percent at the break on Friday, with the
banking sector extended a strong gain in the previous session on
expectations that the government may delay a circular capping
banks' loans for stock investment.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank rose 3.91 percent
in robust trade, and VietinBank, Vietnam's top
partly-private bank by assets, advanced 3.11 percent, having
retreated slightly from a 10-month intraday-high touched
earlier.
    Analysts said bank stocks rose on market talks that the
government may delay a rule, which will cap banks' loans for
stock investment at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital and
will tighten requirements for banks in various operations.
 
    The circular, issued by the central bank and which experts
said has been affecting inflows into Vietnamese shares, will be
effective from Feb. 1.
    Strong inflows into banks supported sentiment, attracting
funds into other blue chips and boosted the midday volume to 89
million shares, already surpassing the five-day average level of
84 million, Reuters data showed.
    The index may face some corrections around the 580-point
resistance level, which it had touched in early trade on Friday
before closing the morning session at 579.56 points.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       579.56             
                PREV. CLOSE       574.54             
                   % CHANGE        0.87%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       580.94             
                        LOW       577.57             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        6.883             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.496             
          Change (%) 1-year        4.098             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
