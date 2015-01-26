Vietnam index edges up 0.05 pct, shares mixed

HANOI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.05 percent by midday on Monday with gains in several banks offsetting losses in insurance stocks, while energy shares traded mixed. Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank gained 2.24 percent, followed by VietinBank, Vietnam's top partly-private bank by assets, which rose 1.81 percent and Military Bank that was up 0.68 percent. Baoviet Holding , Vietnam's largest insurer, eased 0.57 percent. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm by market value, rose 0.62 percent, while PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corp fell 0.81 percent. The index could rise to a resistance level of 600 but brief and small corrections are also expected during the week, BIDV Securities said in a note to clients. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 582.66 PREV. CLOSE 582.38 % CHANGE 0.05% HIGH 586.76 LOW 582.09 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.273 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.879 Change (%) 1-year 5.208 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)