Vietnam index edges up 0.05 pct, shares mixed
January 26, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index edges up 0.05 pct, shares mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.05 percent by midday on Monday with gains in
several banks offsetting losses in insurance stocks, while
energy shares traded mixed.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank gained 2.24
percent, followed by VietinBank, Vietnam's top
partly-private bank by assets, which rose 1.81 percent and
Military Bank that was up 0.68 percent. Baoviet Holding
, Vietnam's largest insurer, eased 0.57 percent.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest
listed firm by market value, rose 0.62 percent, while
PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corp fell 0.81
percent.
    The index could rise to a resistance level of 600 but brief
and small corrections are also expected during the week, BIDV
Securities said in a note to clients.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       582.66              
                PREV. CLOSE       582.38              
                   % CHANGE        0.05%              
                                                      
                       HIGH       586.76              
                        LOW       582.09              
                                                      
          Change (%) 1-mnth        8.273              
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.879              
          Change (%) 1-year        5.208              
                                                      
               52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51     13-May-14
 
    

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

