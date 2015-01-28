FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, banks surge
January 28, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, banks surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.77 percent to close at 583.76 points on
Wednesday, led by strong rallies in the banking sector while
other stocks moved mixed amid cautious trade.
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV jumped 6.9 percent to a
one-year high close at 18,600 dong ($0.87), while VietinBank
, Vietnam's top partly-private bank by assets, climbed
6.86 percent to the highest since July 2013, Reuters data
showed.
    All other banks advanced, while the broader market moved
mixed on extended cautious trade after a market speculation of
an arrest or indictment of a former top banker, dragging
Wednesday volume to lower than the five-day average.
 
    The market may move marginally in mixed trade later this
week due to the speculation and ahead of the Feb. 1 effective
date of a circular limiting banks' loan for stock investment,
said analyst Do Quang Hop of Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       583.76             
                PREV. CLOSE        579.3             
                   % CHANGE        0.77%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       584.35             
                        LOW       578.59             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        8.611             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.258             
          Change (%) 1-year        4.093             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 ($1=21,320 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

