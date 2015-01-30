FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index drops 1.1 pct, banks lead
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index drops 1.1 pct, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 1.07 percent at the break on Friday, led by the
banking sector, as investors offloaded shares before a central
bank rule limiting lenders' loan for investment in equities
comes into effect.
    Cautious investors stepped up selling on the last trading
day before the central bank implements the rule on limiting
banks' loans for stock investment at 5 percent of a bank's
registered capital. 
    The circular, which analysts said have been hurting inflows
into Vietnamese equities, will be effective from Feb. 1.
    Around half of the equities lost ground, led by the banking
sector which outperformed the broader market in previous
sessions, while bargain hunting was not solid, indicating losses
to extend next week, analysts said.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the country's top lender
by market value, led the decliners with a 2.98 percent fall, and
dairy product maker Vinamilk slipped 0.95 percent from
a near three-month high close hit on Thursday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       577.05             
                PREV. CLOSE       583.28             
                   % CHANGE       -1.07%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       584.08             
                        LOW       576.96             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        9.499             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        -1.34             
          Change (%) 1-year        4.809             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.