Vietnam index loses 1.2 pct on widespread selling
January 30, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index loses 1.2 pct on widespread selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 1.24 percent to a one-week low close on Friday,
as investors cut their risk exposures ahead of a central bank
ruling that will limit banks' loan for stock investments.
    Banks led falls in more than half of the equities on the
last trading day before the central bank's circular capping
loans for investment in shares at 5 percent of a bank's
registered capital comes into effect on Feb. 1, analysts said.
 
    The index closed at 576.07 points on Friday, the lowest
since Jan. 22, based on Reuters data.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top bank by
market value, lost 3.25 percent, and lender BIDV 
dropped 3.85 percent, offsetting strong rallies in the sector
earlier this month.
    Other big-caps also fell, including PetroVietNam Gas
, the country's biggest firm by capitalisation, with a
0.65-percent decline, and dairy product maker Vinamilk 
that lost 0.95 percent.
    The index has advanced nearly 10 percent this month as
investors bet on firms with expected profits, and on hopes of a
possible delay for the circular as experts were concerned that
it will hit the stock market in the short term.
    Against market expectations, the central bank has made no
announcements on any changes, and analysts expected falls may
extend to next week.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       576.07             
                PREV. CLOSE       583.28             
                   % CHANGE       -1.24%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       584.08             
                        LOW       574.46             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        9.499             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        -1.34             
          Change (%) 1-year        4.809             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
