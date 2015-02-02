FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index eases 0.05 pct; sentiment cautious
February 2, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.05 pct; sentiment cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
eased 0.05 percent by midday in low-volume trade on Monday as
investors were cautious after a circular capping banks' loans
for stock investment came into effect.
    Investors stayed on the sidelines on the first trading day
after the circular, which caps loans for investment in shares at
5 percent of a bank's registered capital, went effective from
Feb. 1, said manager Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities.
 
    Market experts have said the circular would limit inflows
into equities in the short-term, although it will strengthen the
financial system in the long run.
    Food producer Masan Group led the decliners to fall
1.19 percent, while volume at midday stood at 29.5 million
shares, well below the five-day average of 102.5 million,
Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       575.81              
                PREV. CLOSE       576.07              
                   % CHANGE       -0.05%              
                                                      
                       HIGH       579.73              
                        LOW       574.42              
                                                      
          Change (%) 1-mnth        7.162              
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.219              
          Change (%) 1-year        3.513              
                                                      
               52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51     13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

