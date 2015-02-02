Vietnam index drops 1 pct, volume low

HANOI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.99 percent to 570.37 points on Monday, with investors offloading shares in caution after a circular capping loans' for stock investment went into effect. Appetite was weak on the first day after banks' loans for investment in shares are capped at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital as of Feb. 1 as per a central bank's directive, which experts said has been hurting inflows into equities despite its long-run benefit to the financial system. Investors stayed on the sidelines, dragging volume down to 85 million shares, well below the five-day average of 114 million, while declining shares outnumbered risers by more than three to one, Reuters data showed. Almost all blue chips lost ground, led by food producer Masan Group that fell 1.79 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk with a 0.96-percent fall, and the banking sector also headed south after gains for most of January, Reuters data showed. "Risk-averse investors should step aside from the market to protect funds and reduce risks, while risk-lovers might add in stocks with surprising business results," said brokerage Vietcombank Securities in a note to clients. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 570.37 PREV. CLOSE 576.07 % CHANGE -0.99% HIGH 579.73 LOW 570.37 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.162 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.219 Change (%) 1-year 3.513 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)