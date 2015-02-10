FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.6 pct, banks lead
#Asia
February 10, 2015 / 4:57 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.6 pct, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.62 percent at the break on Tuesday, led by the
banking sector and after foreign investors boosted purchase in
the previous session.
    Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by
market value, rose 1.1 percent, and VietinBank, the
country's biggest partly private bank by assets, advanced 2.81
percent, on track for its fourth straight gain.
    Lender BIDV rallied 2.89 percent in heavy trade,
after the bank said on Monday it planned to sell a combined 25
percent of stake to foreign investors and to raise registered
capital by 10 percent via a share issue. 
    Foreign investors boosted their net purchase of Vietnamese
shares on Monday, having bought a net 232 billion dong ($10.89
million) worth of equities on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a
peak unseen since June 2014, Reuters data showed.
    Despite strong gains in banks and some big-caps, volume was
modest ahead of Vietnam's biggest holiday to celebrate the Lunar
New Year on Feb. 16-23. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       577.11             
                PREV. CLOSE       573.55             
                   % CHANGE        0.62%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       577.35             
                        LOW       574.24             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        0.671             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.819             
          Change (%) 1-year        4.327             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 ($1=21,310 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
