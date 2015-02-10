FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up 0.2 pct, banks outperform
February 10, 2015 / 8:28 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index edges up 0.2 pct, banks outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 bounced back 0.17 percent on Tuesday, with rallies in
most banks offsetting losses in some other big-caps amid
extended weak trade ahead of a long holiday.
    Hanoi-based BIDV led the lenders with stocks rising
 3.47 percent, having said on Monday it planned to sell a
combined 25 percent of stake to foreign investors and to raise
registered capital by 10 percent via a share issue.
 
    VietinBank, the country's top partly private bank
by assets, climbed 3.37 percent, while PetroVietNam,
Vietnam's biggest firm by capitalisation, was among the
decliners with a 0.63 percent dip.
    Volume picked up slightly from Monday to 74 million shares,
but was still below the five-day average of 78 million, Reuters
data showed, while analysts expected liquidity to rebound after
the Feb. 16-23 Lunar New Year holiday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       574.52             
                PREV. CLOSE       573.55             
                   % CHANGE        0.17%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       578.42             
                        LOW       574.24             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        0.671             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.819             
          Change (%) 1-year        4.327             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

