Vietnam index up 0.75 pct, blue chips gain
February 24, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.75 pct, blue chips gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.75 percent at the break on Tuesday, with most
blue-chips advancing as the market resumed trading after a long
holiday.
    Banking shares outperformed the market, led by Hanoi-based
BIDV that climbed 3.37 percent to near a one-month high
in heavy trade, while Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender
by market value, rose 1.37 percent, mostly on foreign buying.
    Most other big-caps also headed north, including dairy
product maker Vinamilk, the country's second-biggest
firm by market capitalisation, with a 0.94-percent rise, and
food producer Masan Group that ticked up 1.78 percent.
    Many investors have yet to join the market after the Feb.
16-23 Lunar New Year holiday, and volume by midday was slightly
subdued at 34 million shares, compared to the daily average so
far this month of 80 million, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       591.65             
                PREV. CLOSE       587.24             
                   % CHANGE        0.75%             
                                                     
                       HIGH          593             
                        LOW       589.74             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.144             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.639             
          Change (%) 1-year        2.992             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

