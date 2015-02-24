Vietnam index up 0.75 pct, blue chips gain

HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.75 percent at the break on Tuesday, with most blue-chips advancing as the market resumed trading after a long holiday. Banking shares outperformed the market, led by Hanoi-based BIDV that climbed 3.37 percent to near a one-month high in heavy trade, while Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, rose 1.37 percent, mostly on foreign buying. Most other big-caps also headed north, including dairy product maker Vinamilk, the country's second-biggest firm by market capitalisation, with a 0.94-percent rise, and food producer Masan Group that ticked up 1.78 percent. Many investors have yet to join the market after the Feb. 16-23 Lunar New Year holiday, and volume by midday was slightly subdued at 34 million shares, compared to the daily average so far this month of 80 million, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 591.65 PREV. CLOSE 587.24 % CHANGE 0.75% HIGH 593 LOW 589.74 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.144 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.639 Change (%) 1-year 2.992 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)