Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, banks outperform
February 25, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct, banks outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.3 percent at the break on Wednesday, led by
extended gains in the banking sector while most shares fell on
profit taking after the market surpassed a three-month high in
the previous session.
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV advanced 2.7 percent,
having closed near its one-month high on Tuesday, and dairy
product maker Vinamilk ticked up 0.93 percent, on track
for a third straight gain.
    The number of decliners nearly doubled the risers as
investors took profit from strong rallies on Tuesday, which were
partially supported by foreign purchases, and lifted the index
above its three-month high close. 
    Foreigners had their eighth consecutive net buying session
on Tuesday, the exchange said. Analysts said the position was
built partly with inflows by major exchange-traded funds Market
Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam
.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       598.74             
                PREV. CLOSE       596.95             
                   % CHANGE        0.30%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       601.55             
                        LOW        595.9             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.502             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.475             
          Change (%) 1-year        3.533             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

