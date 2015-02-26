Vietnam index rebounds 0.45 pct, banks lead

HANOI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rallied 0.45 percent at the break on Thursday, buoyed by inflows into banking shares that outperformed range-bound trade in other shares after a profit taking session. Banks topped the rising chart, with Hanoi-based Vietcombank , Vietnam's biggest lender by market value, ticking up 2.36 percent, while BIDV advanced 1.08 percent in solid liquidity. Volume reached 56 million shares by midday, compared to the five-day average of 83 million, Reuters data showed, as sentiment was partially supported by foreigners' nine straight net buying sessions as of Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 595.33 PREV. CLOSE 592.66 % CHANGE 0.45% HIGH 597.07 LOW 591.78 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.765 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.152 Change (%) 1-year 1.102 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)