#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rebounds 0.45 pct, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rallied 0.45 percent at the break on Thursday, buoyed by
inflows into banking shares that outperformed range-bound trade
in other shares after a profit taking session.
    Banks topped the rising chart, with Hanoi-based Vietcombank
, Vietnam's biggest lender by market value, ticking up
2.36 percent, while BIDV advanced 1.08 percent in solid
liquidity.
    Volume reached 56 million shares by midday, compared to the
five-day average of 83 million, Reuters data showed, as
sentiment was partially supported by foreigners' nine straight
net buying sessions as of Wednesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       595.33             
                PREV. CLOSE       592.66             
                   % CHANGE        0.45%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       597.07             
                        LOW       591.78             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.765             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        1.152             
          Change (%) 1-year        1.102             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
