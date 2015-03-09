FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index down 0.4 pct, energy and banks lead
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.4 pct, energy and banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.4 percent at the break on Monday, with nearly half
of the stocks losing ground, led by the banking and energy
sectors.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market
value, fell 1.26 percent, while Hanoi-based Vietcombank
, the country's biggest lender by capitalisation,
declined 1.61 percent.
    Steel producer Hoa Phat Group outperformed the
market to climb 3.18 percent, after the firm said it will seek
shareholders' approval on a cash dividend of 1,000 dong ($0.05)
per share, a company statement said.
    Hoa Phat also plans to pay one share for every five held in
the second quarter this year as part of its 2014 dividend
payment, the Hanoi-based company said in the statement posted on
its website on Friday.(hoaphat.com.vn)
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       591.58              
                PREV. CLOSE       593.97              
                   % CHANGE       -0.40%              
                                                      
                       HIGH       596.32              
                        LOW       591.58              
                                                      
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.456              
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.628              
          Change (%) 1-year        2.664              
                                                      
               52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51     13-May-14
 ($1=21,330 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.