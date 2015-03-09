FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index nears 1-mth low, sentiment hurt
March 9, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index nears 1-mth low, sentiment hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.93 percent to close at its lowest since Feb. 13 on
Monday, as possible selling by some foreign funds impeded
sentiment among domestic investors.
    The certificate prices of Market Vectors Vietnam and
db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, two major exchange-traded
funds that trade Vietnamese blue-chips, are below their net
assets value, based on Reuters data, hinting potential offloads.
    Foreign investors last Friday turned net sellers of
Vietnamese equities from their 15 straight net buying sessions,
which prompted domestic investors to reduce risk appetite and
dragged volume to 99 million shares, below the five-day average.
    Nearly 60 percent of equities lost ground on Monday, led by
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by value, with a
1.89 percent fall, while Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the
country's biggest lender by capitalisation, lost 2.41 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       588.44             
                PREV. CLOSE       593.97             
                   % CHANGE       -0.93%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       596.32             
                        LOW       587.27             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.456             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.628             
          Change (%) 1-year        2.664             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

