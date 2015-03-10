FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up 0.1 pct as banks gain
March 10, 2015 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index edges up 0.1 pct as banks gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.1 percent by mid-day on Tuesday after three
consecutive declines, with support mainly coming from bank
shares.
    The index closed the morning session at 589.03 points after
having fallen repeatedly since last Thursday.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank gained 0.76
percent, VietinBank rose 0.53 percent and Vietcombank
, the country's largest listed lender by market
capitalisation, advanced 0.27 percent.
    Bank deposits in Vietnam are expected to rise on growing
confidence and a stable exchange rate, while stock and property
markets show uncertain recovery signals, a central banker was
quoted by a state-run newspaper as saying on Tuesday.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       589.03              
                PREV. CLOSE       588.44              
                   % CHANGE         0.10              
                                                      
                       HIGH       590.91              
                        LOW       586.38              
                                                      
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.596              
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.966              
          Change (%) 1-year        1.499              
                                                      
               52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51     13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
