Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct, led by banks, GAS

HANOI, March 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam shares closed 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, after three declines in a row, with bank stocks and PetroVietnam Gas supporting the key VN Index. The benchmark index closed up 1.2 points, at 589.66, with Vietcombank, the country's largest listed lender by market capitalisation, gaining 1.1 percent. Eximbank rose 0.76 percent while VietinBank was 0.53 percent higher. Plans by Vietnam's central bank to consolidate the banking system, and a new rule on ownership structure are likely to benefit the sector, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 0.64 percent, lending more support to the index which touched a 3-1/2-month closing high last Wednesday before falls between March 5-9. The VN Index, among Southeast Asia's best performing markets, has risen 8 percent so far this year. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 589.66 PREV. CLOSE 588.44 % CHANGE 0.21 HIGH 591.17 LOW 586.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.596 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.966 Change (%) 1-year 1.499 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)