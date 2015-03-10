FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct, led by banks, GAS
March 10, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct, led by banks, GAS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam shares closed 0.2
percent higher on Tuesday, after three declines in a row, with
bank stocks and PetroVietnam Gas supporting the key VN
Index.
    The benchmark index closed up 1.2 points, at 589.66, with 
Vietcombank, the country's largest listed lender by
market capitalisation, gaining 1.1 percent. Eximbank 
rose 0.76 percent while VietinBank was 0.53 percent
higher.
    Plans by Vietnam's central bank to consolidate the banking
system, and a new rule on ownership structure are likely to
benefit the sector, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
    PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 0.64
percent, lending more support to the index which touched a
3-1/2-month closing high last Wednesday before falls between
March 5-9.   
    The VN Index, among Southeast Asia's best performing
markets, has risen 8 percent so far this year.
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close
(0801 GMT).
                   VN Index       589.66             
                PREV. CLOSE       588.44             
                   % CHANGE         0.21             
                                                     
                       HIGH       591.17             
                        LOW       586.38             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.596             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.966             
          Change (%) 1-year        1.499             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

