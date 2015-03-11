FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct; banks prevent bigger fall
March 11, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct; banks prevent bigger fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.21 percent at the break on Wednesday, but
losses were limited on gains in shares of banks ahead of a
restructuring in the sector this year.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank rose 4.04 percent,
while VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private
lender in terms of assets, advanced 0.53 percent and Vietcombank
 gained 0.27 percent.
    Investors have been keeping an eye on banks' upcoming annual
meetings, during which up to eight mergers and acquisitions
could be finalised in line with a central bank policy for
banking sector reform in 2015, traders said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index        588.4             
                PREV. CLOSE       589.66             
                   % CHANGE       -0.21%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       590.12             
                        LOW       586.49             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.635             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.828             
          Change (%) 1-year        1.023             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

