Vietnam index ends down 0.5 pct, energy stocks lead
#Asia
March 11, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.5 pct, energy stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.53 percent as most blue-chips lost ground,
led by PetroVietnam Gas and other energy companies
after parliament approved a plan to triple the environment tax
on oil products.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, fell
1.27 percent, while Petrovietnam Transportation Corp 
dipped 1.4 percent and Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals
Corp slipped 0.96 percent.
    A National Assembly committee has approved a plan to triple
the environment tax on petrol and most of oil products from May
1, the government said in a statement. 
    Bank shares, which had helped prevent a steep fall in the
morning session, also headed south, including Vietcombank
, which fell 0.82 percent and Eximbank that
dropped 0.75 percent. 
    Investors should start buying when the index retreats
towards the support level of 580-584 points, BIDV Securities
said in a note to clients.
    Volume stood at 86.31 million shares on Wednesday, below the
five-day average of 105.27 million, based on Thomson Reuters
data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       586.54             
                PREV. CLOSE       589.66             
                   % CHANGE       -0.53%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       590.56             
                        LOW       586.49             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.635             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        5.828             
          Change (%) 1-year        1.023             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
