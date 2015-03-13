FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index eases 0.3 pct, blue chips drop
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.3 pct, blue chips drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.3 percent by midday on Friday as several blue
chips including PetroVietnam Gas and other energy firms
lost ground, even though bargain-hunting provided soft support.
    A total of 52.08 million shares changed hands in the morning
session, or more than half of the five-day average of 84.07
million, based on Reuters data.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, lost
1.3 percent, and Vinamilk, Vietnam's biggest dairy
product maker, eased 0.9 percent. 
    But several banks gained, helping curb the index loss.
    "Investors in favour of risk could take opportunity of
declines to buy more of the shares in their portfolio," BIDV
Securities said in a note to clients.   
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
                   VN Index       586.95             
                PREV. CLOSE       588.53             
                   % CHANGE        -0.27             
                                                     
                       HIGH       591.75             
                        LOW       586.95             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth         0.66             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        6.246             
          Change (%) 1-year       -0.253             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.