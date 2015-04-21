FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct, blue-chips lead
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct, blue-chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.19 percent at the break on Tuesday, led by some
blue-chips that outperformed a mixed trade market.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed firm by
market value, ticked up 0.76 percent, while Petrovietnam
Drilling & Well Services Corp advanced 2.78 percent and
food producer Masan Group increased 0.62 percent.
    Extended foreign net buying of Vietnamese equities and news
from annual shareholder meetings would help support the market
in coming sessions, Vietcombank Securities said in a report to
clients on Tuesday.
    Banking stocks stood mostly unchanged, except for VietinBank
 that gained 0.55 percent, after the government said it
would soon issue a decree to allow foreigners to own more than
30 percent of a Vietnamese bank. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       566.11             
                PREV. CLOSE       565.04             
                   % CHANGE        0.19%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       567.52             
                        LOW       563.61             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth       -1.807             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.255             
          Change (%) 1-year       -0.051             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.