Vietnam index up 0.2 pct, blue-chips lead

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.19 percent at the break on Tuesday, led by some blue-chips that outperformed a mixed trade market. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, ticked up 0.76 percent, while Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Services Corp advanced 2.78 percent and food producer Masan Group increased 0.62 percent. Extended foreign net buying of Vietnamese equities and news from annual shareholder meetings would help support the market in coming sessions, Vietcombank Securities said in a report to clients on Tuesday. Banking stocks stood mostly unchanged, except for VietinBank that gained 0.55 percent, after the government said it would soon issue a decree to allow foreigners to own more than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 566.11 PREV. CLOSE 565.04 % CHANGE 0.19% HIGH 567.52 LOW 563.61 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.807 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.255 Change (%) 1-year -0.051 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)