Vietnam index dips 0.6 pct; all bank stocks decline
#Asia
May 6, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.6 pct; all bank stocks decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, May 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
ended down 0.61 percent on Wednesday led by banking stocks,
following mounting pressure on the Vietnamese dong in recent
days.
    Shares lost ground in all of the six banks listed on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, namely Vietcombank, VietinBank
, BIDV, Eximbank, Military Bank
 and Sacombank.
    However, the fall in the benchmark index was trimmed by
gains in Petrovietnam Gas, the country's largest
company by market value, which ended up 1.59 percent.
    The Vietnamese dong fell to 21,653 dong per dollar on
Wednesday, down 0.48 percent since April 27, the last trading
day before all markets in Vietnam were closed for a long
holiday, based on Reuters data.
    Vietnam's trade deficit reached an estimated $3 billion in
the first four months of 2015, against a surplus of $2 billion
in the same time last year, based on government data released on
April 24. 
    Several state-run media reports said this week that the
recent dong falls may prompt the State Bank of Vietnam to lower
the official dollar/dong rate, while the central bank has a
small room to move after its 1-percent depreciation in January.
 
    The central bank has said it will keep the dong depreciation
at less than 2 percent for the whole of 2015.  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index        549.3              
                PREV. CLOSE       552.65              
                   % CHANGE       -0.61%              
                                                      
                       HIGH       555.51              
                        LOW       548.17              
                                                      
          Change (%) 1-mnth        0.876              
          Change (%) 3-mnth        -2.56              
          Change (%) 1-year        -2.16              
                                                      
               52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51     13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
