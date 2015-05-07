FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.8 pct after dong depreciation
May 7, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.8 pct after dong depreciation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.76 percent by the break on Thursday with shares in all
the six listed banks gaining after the central bank allowed a
small depreciation of the dong to support exports and
curb import demand.
    Hanoi-based BIDV, the third-biggest lender by
market value, led the gainers with a 3.37-percent jump, followed
by Eximbank, Sacombank, VietinBank,
Vietcombank and Military Bank.
    The rise reversed their decline on Wednesday, after the
central bank lowered by 1 percent the mid-point rate for the
dong on the interbank market to 21,673 dong per dollar, in line
with market expectations.    
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
                   VN Index       553.45             
                PREV. CLOSE        549.3             
                   % CHANGE         0.76             
                                                     
                       HIGH       553.93             
                        LOW       547.53             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.166             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.325             
          Change (%) 1-year       -1.047             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

