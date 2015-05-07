FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.7 pct, volume drops
May 7, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.7 pct, volume drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
ended 0.67 percent up on Thursday, reversing a fall in the
previous session, with gains in most banking shares after the
central bank allowed the dong to depreciate 1 percent.
 
    Shares in four of the six listed banks on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange headed north, led by BIDV with a
3.37-percent advance, while Vietcombank, VietinBank
 and Eximbank made gains of 1.3 percent to 3.28
percent.
    Sacombank and Military Bank closed
unchanged. All six banks were in the negative on Wednesday.
    A total of 70.11 million shares changed hands, well below
the five-day average of 90.16 million shares, based on Reuters
data, as most investors were still awaiting the impact of the
central bank's move on the market.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       552.98             
                PREV. CLOSE        549.3             
                   % CHANGE        0.67%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       554.22             
                        LOW       547.53             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.166             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -4.325             
          Change (%) 1-year       -1.047             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
