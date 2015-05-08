Vietnam index rises 0.6 pct; volumes low

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.6 percent by midday on Friday in low volume, with demand for banking and insurance stocks giving a boost to the market. The index was at 556.23 at the close of the morning session, just below the intraday high of 556.36, while volumes stood at 38.14 million shares, compared with the five-day average of 85.41 million, based on Reuters data. Four of the six listed banks gained, led by Vietcombank that rose 3.72 percent, and investors also sought stocks of Baoviet Holdings, boosting the share by 1.47 percent by midday. Military Bank stood unchanged and Eximbank fell 1.59 percent, after the central bank allowed the dong to fall 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday, the second depreciation this year. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 556.23 PREV. CLOSE 552.98 % CHANGE 0.59 HIGH 556.36 LOW 550.93 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.889 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.684 Change (%) 1-year -1.248 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)