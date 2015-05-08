FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.6 pct; volumes low
May 8, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.6 pct; volumes low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.6 percent by midday on Friday in low volume, with
demand for banking and insurance stocks giving a boost to the
market.
    The index was at 556.23 at the close of the morning session,
just below the intraday high of 556.36, while volumes stood at
38.14 million shares, compared with the five-day average of
85.41 million, based on Reuters data.
    Four of the six listed banks gained, led by Vietcombank
 that rose 3.72 percent, and investors also sought
stocks of Baoviet Holdings, boosting the share by 1.47
percent by midday.
    Military Bank stood unchanged and Eximbank 
fell 1.59 percent, after the central bank allowed the dong to
fall 1 percent against the dollar on Thursday, the second
depreciation this year. 
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
                   VN Index       556.23             
                PREV. CLOSE       552.98             
                   % CHANGE         0.59             
                                                     
                       HIGH       556.36             
                        LOW       550.93             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        0.889             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.684             
          Change (%) 1-year       -1.248             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

