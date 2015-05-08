Vietnam index ends up 0.3 pct, banks support

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged slightly up on Friday, to close near a two-week high for the second straight session, with banking stocks leading the gainers after the central bank devalued the dong on Thursday. The index closed off an intraday high at its highest level since April 27, with 72.95 million shares traded, below the five-day average of 92.34 million shares, Reuters data showed. BIDV closed up 2.99 percent, followed by Vietcombank, the biggest bank in terms of market value, VietinBank and Military Bank. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 554.51 PREV. CLOSE 552.98 % CHANGE 0.28% HIGH 556.39 LOW 550.93 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.889 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.684 Change (%) 1-year -1.248 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)