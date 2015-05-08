FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.3 pct, banks support
May 8, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.3 pct, banks support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged slightly up on Friday, to close near a two-week high for
the second straight session, with banking stocks leading the
gainers after the central bank devalued the dong on Thursday.
 
    The index closed off an intraday high at its highest level
since April 27, with 72.95 million shares traded, below the
five-day average of 92.34 million shares, Reuters data showed.
    BIDV closed up 2.99 percent, followed by
Vietcombank, the biggest bank in terms of market value,
 VietinBank and Military Bank.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       554.51             
                PREV. CLOSE       552.98             
                   % CHANGE        0.28%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       556.39             
                        LOW       550.93             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        0.889             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -3.684             
          Change (%) 1-year       -1.248             
                                                     
               52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
               52-week low        508.51    13-May-14
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
