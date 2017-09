HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s benchmark VN Index fell 4.82 percent at 0421 GMT on Monday, the biggest fall since May 2014, led by energy and banking shares, Reuters data showed.

PetroVietnam Gas lost 6.76 percent, while Vietcombank, the country’s second-largest listed firm by market value, shed 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and My Pham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)