CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Vietnam index falls to lowest in 8 months; energy, banks down
#Asia
August 24, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Vietnam index falls to lowest in 8 months; energy, banks down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say lowest in 8 months, from 15 months)
    By My Pham
    HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 5.14 percent at the break on Monday, marking its
biggest fall since May 2014, with banks and energy stocks
leading most shares down on declines in U.S. stocks and tracking
global oil prices lower.
    The index closed the morning session at 527.73 points, on
track for the worst single-day percentage loss since May 8,
2014.
    As many as 99.72 million shares changed hands, compared with
the five-day average of 119.78 million, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    "The fall is due partly to the drop in U.S. stocks last
Friday", said Nguyen The Minh, Retail Research Manager at Viet
Capital Securities.
    Fears of a China-led global economic slowdown drove Wall
Street to its steepest one-day drop in nearly four years on
Friday and left the Dow industrials more than 10 percent below a
May record. 
    Decliners outnumbered gainers by more than 13 times.
Vietcombank, the country's top listed lender by market
value, shed 6.13 percent, while PetroVietnam Gas lost
6.53 percent.
    Vietnam devalued the dong by 0.99 percent and
raised the dollar/dong trading band to 3 percent from 2 percent
on Aug. 19, underscoring concerns a weaker yuan could further
inflame its bloated trade deficit. 
    Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Monday, with
Brent and U.S. crude oil futures hitting fresh 6-1/2-year lows,
as investors fretted that a slowing Chinese economy will lead to
weaker demand amid a global supply glut. 
    Other blue chips on Vietnam's main exchange also dropped,
including dairy products maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's
biggest firm by market capitalisation, with a 5.94-percent loss
and food producer Masan Group that tumbled 6.63
percent.  
    Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
             VN Index       527.73              
          PREV. CLOSE       556.30              
             % CHANGE        -5.14              
                                                
                 HIGH       550.48              
                  LOW       526.42              
                                                
    Change (%) 1-mnth       -9.781              
    Change (%) 3-mnth        0.677              
    Change (%) 1-year       -9.241              
                                                
         52-week high       644.56      3-Sep-14
         52-week low        513.06     17-Dec-14
 
 (Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
