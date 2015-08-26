FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 1.8 pct; energy, banks lead
August 26, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index gains 1.8 pct; energy, banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rallied 1.84 percent by midday on Wednesday, extending
its recovery from the largest fall in 15 months posted early
this week, with energy and banking shares leading the gainers.
 
    Petrovietnam Gas jumped 6.96 percent following a
slight rebound of U.S. oil prices on Tuesday, and PetroVietnam
Drilling & Well Service Co also climbed 6.98
percent. 
    Shares in five out of the country's six listed banks
advanced, including Vietcombank, the top listed lender
by market value, with a 2.24-percent rise and BIDV that
went up 2.45 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
            VN Index       539.74             
         PREV. CLOSE       529.98             
            % CHANGE       +1.84%             
                                              
                HIGH       539.81             
                 LOW       530.05             
                                              
   Change (%) 1-mnth      -16.044             
   Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.865             
   Change (%) 1-year      -15.322             
                                              
        52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
        52-week low        513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
