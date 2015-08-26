FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnam index posts biggest single-day jump in 15 months
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 26, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam index posts biggest single-day jump in 15 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds market close, trader comment)
    By My Pham
    HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest jump in 15
months, after the government reassured it will maintain the
country's economic growth target and keep the dollar/dong rate
stable until the year-end.  
    Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said Vietnam would not alter
its targets for 2015, including economic growth, inflation,
state budget expenditure or trade despite recent impacts from
the global economy, according to a government statement issued
late on Tuesday.
    Energy and banking shares led gainers. PetroVietnam Gas
 rose 6.96 percent along with several energy sector
stocks, while Vietcombank, the country's top listed
lender by market value, jumped 2.24 percent and VietinBank
 advanced 4.47 percent.
    "However, investors should not be too positive since trading
volumes were not high enough to reflect a strong upward trend," 
said trader Le Duc Quang at Vietcombank Securities.
    The index recorded its biggest gain in a day since May 2014,
with 124.14 million shares changing hands, far below the
five-day average of 155.08 million, Thomson Reuters data show.
    Vietnam has widened the dollar/dong trading band twice and
devalued its currency by 0.99 percent earlier this month,
causing the index to lose a total of 9.66 percent since Aug.
12. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
             VN Index       545.89             
          PREV. CLOSE       529.98             
             % CHANGE        +3.0%             
                                               
                 HIGH       545.89             
                  LOW       530.05             
                                               
    Change (%) 1-mnth      -16.044             
    Change (%) 3-mnth       -5.865             
    Change (%) 1-year      -15.322             
                                               
         52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
         52-week low        513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.