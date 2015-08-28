FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 2.7 pct in high volume
August 28, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 2.7 pct in high volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 2.71 percent on Friday, the fourth straight
gain, with most blue-chip shares gaining ground led by stocks of
energy and securities firms in high volume.
    U.S. crude is on track for its first weekly gain in
nine weeks, ending its longest losing streak since 1986. Brent
crude is set for its first weekly gain in two weeks.
 
    Petrovietnam Gas extended gains for the third
consecutive session, rising 6.98 percent.
    Saigon Securities ended up 6.64 percent after the
firm said it would remove the foreign ownership cap on its
shares from next month. 
    A total of 165.73 million shares changed hand, well above
the five-day average of 153.97 million, Thomson Reuters data
show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
            VN Index       570.87             
         PREV. CLOSE       555.81             
            % CHANGE       +2.71%             
                                              
                HIGH       570.87             
                 LOW       559.35             
                                              
   Change (%) 1-mnth      -12.534             
   Change (%) 3-mnth       -1.884             
   Change (%) 1-year      -11.604             
                                              
        52-week high       644.56     3-Sep-14
        52-week low        513.06    17-Dec-14
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

