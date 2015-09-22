FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up after upbeat ADB forecast
September 22, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index edges up after upbeat ADB forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.19 percent on Tuesday after news on positive
macroeconomic forecasts, but gains were offset by profit-taking
in most banking shares.
    The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday raised Vietnam's gross
domestic product growth this year to 6.5 percent, from its
previous estimation of 6.1 percent.
    "It's a positive catalyst but is not highly appreciated by
the market because ADB is not the only forecaster," said analyst
Le Ha of Vietcombank Securities.
    Top dairy products maker Vinamilk outperformed the
market with a 3.03 percent rise while most banks fell, led by
Vietcombank, the country's biggest firm by market
value, that lost 0.22 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT):
 
           VN Index     573.20            
        PREV. CLOSE     572.12            
           % CHANGE     +0.19%            
                                          
               HIGH     575.17            
                LOW     570.26            
                                          
  Change (%) 1-mnth      2.844            
  Change (%) 3-mnth     -2.152            
  Change (%) 1-year     -6.713            
                                          
       52-week high     641.06   15-Jul-15
       52-week low      511.13   25-Aug-15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
