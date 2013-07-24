FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls 1.25 pct by midday on profit-taking
July 24, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index falls 1.25 pct by midday on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index fell
1.25 percent by midday on Wednesday as investors took short-term
profits in blue chips, traders said.
    Seventeen of 20 large-cap shares underperformed the broader
market. PetroVietnam Gas dipped 1.5 percent and
Vinamilk edged down 0.7 percent. Food processor Masan
Group slumped 3.2 percent.
    Financials were among the biggest losers, with Vietinbank
 slipping 1.5 percent, Vietcombank sliding 1.4
percent. Sacombank and Eximbank shares were
down 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
    Investors booked their short-term profits as they were not
optimistic about long-term investments, traders said.
    The absence of good news on the macroeconomic front was
hurting the economy, said Phan Dung Khanh, an investment
consultant at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    The recent hikes in petrol prices could hurt sentiment,
Khanh added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       498.01           
              PREV. CLOSE       504.29           
                 % CHANGE       -1.25%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       504.27           
                      LOW        495.2           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.093           
        Change (%) 3-mnth         6.46           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.503           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
