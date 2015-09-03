FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends down 1.4 in volatile trade
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 1.4 in volatile trade

A woman rides a bicycle past the stock exchange center in Hanoi, Vietnam September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Nguyen Thanh Cao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s benchmark VN Index .VNI closed down 1.42 percent on Thursday, the third fall this week, dragged by the losses of banks and energy stocks due in part to lower global oil prices.

The fall on Thursday, making Vietnam the sole one-day decliner in Southeast Asia, brought the market’s combined loss this week to nearly 3 percent.

PetroVietnam Gas GAS.HM, the country’s third-biggest firm by market value, dropped 3.99 percent following the fall of oil prices on a surprise build in U.S. inventory levels and a firm dollar.

Vietcombank VCB.HM, Vietnam’s top lender by capitalisation, fell 2.12 percent and top insurer BaoViet Holdings BVH.HM lost 4.37 percent.

Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.