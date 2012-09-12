MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Saudi turnover surprises on upside; Egypt seen extending rally

* Saudi summer turnover up 83 percent from last year

* Mid-cap stocks sought by retail investors

* Egypt’s index breaks above technical resistance

* Chinese, U.S., Saudi investors said to be buying

* Egyptian bond yield lowest since December 2010

By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer

DUBAI/CAIRO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - High liquidity in the Saudi Arabian stock market over the summer and Ramadan months, which are traditionally dull trading periods, signal investor interest in the market which could lead prices higher in coming weeks.

Investors traded 307 billion riyals ($82 billion) worth of shares on the Saudi bourse during June-August, a surge of 83 percent from the year-earlier period, according to stock exchange data.

This has extended a trend of active trading for most of this year; daily turnover spiked as high as 21.6 billion riyals in March, a level not seen since 2007.

Turnover usually drops around 50 percent during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting which ended on Aug. 18 this year, as investors work shorter hours. The reversal in trend may indicate new investor confidence in Saudi equities.

“From the brokers’ perspective, margin lending and discounts on commissions have been catalysts to bring back investors to the market,” said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital, said in Trading Middle East, a Thomson Reuters online financial community.

“In tandem, the fundamentals and economic picture started to brighten in 2012 with banks reporting strong loan growth and earnings.”

Mid-cap stocks have drawn the largest interest in the liquidity surge, with stocks such as property developer Dar Al Arkan, telecommunications firm Zain Saudi and Alinma Bank favourite targets of retail investors’ speculation.

“During the summer, investors did not sell their positions to cover margins and appeared willing to pay interest on margins in anticipation of market improvement following the Eid holidays,” Bukhtiar added.

Some of the new money in the stock market came from funds being shifted out of undeveloped real estate in search of higher returns, many analysts believe.

“It looks like the additional liquidity is here to stay - there are no other accessible investment opportunities except for the real estate sector, which is very illiquid,” said Faisal Al-Othman, portfolio manager at Riyadh-based Arab National Bank.

Saudi Arabian companies will begin reporting third-quarter earnings around the first week of October, and investors are hoping for positive earnings surprises from cement and telecommunications firms in particular, he added.

The kingdom’s cement sector witnessed an increase of 21 percent in first-half sales compared to the year-earlier period. This was boosted by a 12.6 percent increase in cement demand and an improvement in cement prices by over 3 percent, according to research by Kuwait’s Global Investment House.

Saudi Arabia’s index peaked at 7,944 points in April, its highest level since September 2008. It then fell sharply, partly in response to weak equity markets globally as the euro zone debt crisis worsened, and is now trading around 7,100 points, up 11 percent since the end of last year.

The high turnover suggests to many analysts that the market’s risk/reward ratio may favour the bulls for the rest of this year, even if the global investment picture prevents any rapid rally.

“By year-end, the target for the index is 7,600 in the best-case scenario and 7,000 in the worst case. The boundaries are wide, in case of moves in major sectors, petrochemicals and banks, due to global issues,” Al-Othman said.

EGYPT

Meanwhile, Egyptian equities could scale new highs for the year in coming days as an improving economic outlook encourages foreign investors to reassess a market they fled after last year’s popular uprising, traders said.

A new government has redoubled efforts to secure international help in shoring up the economy and is reaching out to foreign companies in an attempt to secure fresh investment.

New Islamist President Mohamed Mursi has stamped his authority on the powerful military leadership and appointed a government of mostly technocrats who are promising to rein in costly fuel subsidies and improve the investment climate.

Last week Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, said the Gulf state would invest $18 billion in tourism and industry projects along Egypt’s Mediterranean coast over the next five years.

All of that money may not materialise, but the possibility has convinced many investors that they risk getting left behind in a long-term recovery of Egyptian equities.

The benchmark EGX30 index has soared 43 percent since late June, when Egyptians were waiting to learn the winner of the country’s first free election for the presidency, and this week it broke above major technical resistance around 5,600 points, where it peaked in April and June 2011. It ended on Wednesday at 5,726 points.

“We were expecting to end the year at 6,500 and we now think we might reach the 7,000 level,” said Osama Mourad, chief executive of Arab Finance Brokerage, adding that Saudi, Chinese and U.S. portfolio investors had been buying Egyptian stocks.

“There might not be any dramatic decisions or surprises in coming days, but the sentiment of foreign and Egyptian investors is phenomenal.”

In another sign of international investors’ confidence, the yield on Egypt’s outstanding sovereign dollar bond maturing in 2020 sank to 5.19 percent this week, its lowest level since December 2010, before major unrest broke out in Egypt. Part of the drop is due to a downtrend in global interest rates, but it also shows investors no longer demand such high returns to compensate them for the risk of buying Egyptian debt.