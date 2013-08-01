KC wheat futures volume wanes amid broad slowdown in grains

CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The volume of trade in Kansas City Board of Trade hard red wheat futures fell in July, the first monthly drop since the contract migrated to the floor of the CME Group’s Chicago Board of Trade, exchange data showed on Thursday.

The slowdown in volume reflected a broader trend in the grains trade, traders and analysts said.

“Some of the investment money has left our markets. You’ve got the equity markets and the Dow racing up to record highs, and I think a lot of the luster has come off the commodity trade,” said Shawn McCambridge, a grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. “People are looking for something else to trade right now.”

CME Group Inc bought the Kansas City Board of Trade last year, including its benchmark hard red winter wheat futures contract, and closed the Kansas City trading pits on June 28.

The average daily volume for KCBT hard red winter wheat futures in July was 16,924 contracts, CME Group data showed, down 43 percent from June, the contract’s final month in Kansas City. The July figure also fell below the year-to-date average daily volume of 23,041 contracts.

Average daily volume fell from June to July in other major CBOT grain futures contracts, too, including soft red winter wheat (down 32 percent), corn (down 25 percent) and soybeans (down 17 percent).

CME Group Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy told CNBC on Thursday that grain markets have been high-priced but largely range-bound for a long time, and that an increase in price volatility would eventually boost trade.

Asked whether the slower KCBT wheat volume was related to the merger with CME, Frank Stone, president of Kansas City Trading Group, a commodity brokerage, said no and attributed the slowdown in wheat to other factors.

Stone said high corn prices have made wheat more attractive as a livestock feed ingredient. “When feedlots are bidding for wheat, a lot is bought directly from the farmer and it’s not finding its way into the hedge channel,” Stone said.

As well, he added, farmers in the southern U.S. Plains have sold only about half as much of their recently-completed wheat harvest as usual, amid falling prices and worries that drought could hurt their other crops, such as corn.

“That whole combination of things has kept things slow,” Stone said.

QUIET DEBUT FOR INTER-MARKET WHEAT OPTIONS

Trade in CME Group’s month-old, inter-market wheat spread options has also been quiet. The exchange launched options on two popular wheat spreads - KCBT hard red winter wheat versus CBOT soft red winter wheat, and KCBT wheat versus Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat - on July 1.

The exchange said 120 KCBT-CBOT spread options traded in July, while KCBT-MGEX spread options registered zero trades and no open interest.

“Wheat trade (overall) has fallen off on volume, which may have hurt the numbers,” said Chicago wheat options trader Virginia McGathey, president McGathey Commodities.

“When it picks up, I think it will get a head of steam. It has a lot of room to grow,” McGathey said of the overall KCBT wheat options trade.

Others questioned prospects for the new products.

“They are good options, but I think the proliferation of options products has diluted the liquidity pool,” Stone said, adding, “I think that will be slow to evolve.”