Cost of hedging against dollar/yen volatility hits 8-year high

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The price of hedging against big swings in the yen's exchange rate against the dollar over the next 24 hours surged to its highest in eight years on Thursday, ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision on Friday.

Japan's prime minister unveiled a surprisingly large 28 trillion yen ($265 billion) stimulus package on Wednesday.

That put pressure on the central bank to match it with aggressive monetary easing when it makes its concludes its two-day policy meeting on Friday, fuelling speculation that unconventional policies like "helicopter money" - giving cash directly to businesses and consumers - might be on the cards.

Overnight dollar/yen implied volatility surged above 50 percent on Thursday, its highest since the depths of the financial crisis in late 2008. That was up from around 20 percent on Wednesday.

Last Friday, one-week dollar/yen implied volatility also hit its highest since November 2008, at 24.5 percent.

"There are wide expectations for some action from the BOJ tomorrow, but there's huge variance around those expectations," said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan, in London.

"The baseline expectation is that the BOJ will increase some asset purchases and also perhaps cut interest rates by a small amount, perhaps by 10 basis points. The big risk is if they didn't do anything." (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Jamie McGeever)