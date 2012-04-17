FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro, stocks rise and Bunds fall after German ZEW
April 17, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Euro, stocks rise and Bunds fall after German ZEW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a fresh session high against the dollar while European stocks extended gains and German bund futures fell on Tuesday after the German ZEW economic survey beat expectations, offering some respite to the euro zone.

The euro jumped to $1.3173 on trading platform EBS from around $1.3147 beforehand, with stop-loss buy orders above $1.3160 triggered in the move higher, traders said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading pan-European shares extended gains to 1 percent after the data, hitting a session high of 1,043.04 points.

Bund futures hit a fresh session low of 139.90 after the data, down 49 ticks on the day.

