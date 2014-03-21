FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares extend gains as investors buy back beaten down stocks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 21, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

China shares extend gains as investors buy back beaten down stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - China indexes extended gains on Friday afternoon, as investors bought shares after the expiry of Chinese futures, focusing on sectors such as coal and banks which have been hammered recently on concerns about the slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.6 percent at 0628 GMT, after opening down on Friday morning.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose more than 3 percent. Earlier in the day, it had touched its lowest level since June last year.

Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.