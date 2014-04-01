FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau casino stocks extend gains on gambling revenues
April 1, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Macau casino stocks extend gains on gambling revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Macau casino firms extended gains on Tuesday afternoon led by Sands China Ltd after the territory’s gambling revenue for March topped estimates.

Shares of Sands China jumped as much as 10 percent, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd rose 8.6 percent, while Wynn Macau Ltd gained nearly 8 percent.

SJM Holdings Ltd climbed 6 percent and Melco International Development Ltd gained as much as 5 percent, after data showed Macau raked in 35.5 billion patacas ($4.44 billion) in gambling revenues in March.

Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Matt Driskill

