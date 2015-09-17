FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia posts best gains in almost 3 weeks after BI holds rate
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia posts best gains in almost 3 weeks after BI holds rate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian share
markets rose on Thursday, in line with world stocks ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision with the
Indonesian index marking its best gain in nearly three weeks
after Bank Indonesia maintained its policy rate. 
    Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark policy interest rate
 unchanged at 7.5 percent, saying the level was consistent
with efforts to manage inflation this year and in 2016.
 
    The announcement, which came in the last trading hour on
Thursday, sent the key Jakarta composite index 1.1
percent higher, its biggest single-day gain since Aug. 31.
    Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 4.4 percent
and Bank Central Asia advanced 3.2 percent, with
foreign investors net buying both stocks, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    In Bangkok, an expected decision by the Thai central bank on
Wednesday to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5
percent boosted banking shares for a second day, helping
send the key SET index 0.6 percent higher. 
    Malaysia was an outperformer on the day, with the key Kuala
Lumpur composite index ending up 2.1 percent at the
highest close since Aug. 7.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net buyers
for a second trading day on Thursday, buying shares worth a net
482.5 million ringgit ($113.53 million). They were also net
buyers on Tuesday, while Wednesday was a market holiday.
    Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines extended their gains
of the past days. The key Straits Times Index hit a
more than one-week closing high and the Philippine index 
ended at a four-week closing peak.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.29
percent, led lower by BIDV shares after a second
exchange-traded fund revoked its intention to buy BIDV shares.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2895.81       2868.74       +0.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1681.54       1647.15       +2.09
 Bangkok            1389.70       1381.80       +0.57
 Jakarta            4378.38       4332.51       +1.06
 Manila             7123.99       7093.92       +0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         562.48        564.13       -0.29
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2895.81       3365.15      -13.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1681.54       1761.25       -4.53
 Bangkok            1389.70       1497.67       -7.21
 Jakarta            4378.78       5226.95      -16.23
 Manila             7123.99       7230.57       -1.47
 Ho Chi Minh         562.48        545.63       +3.09
 ($1 = 46.4400 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.2500 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.