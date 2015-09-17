SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia posts best gains in almost 3 weeks after BI holds rate

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian share markets rose on Thursday, in line with world stocks ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision with the Indonesian index marking its best gain in nearly three weeks after Bank Indonesia maintained its policy rate. Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark policy interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent, saying the level was consistent with efforts to manage inflation this year and in 2016. The announcement, which came in the last trading hour on Thursday, sent the key Jakarta composite index 1.1 percent higher, its biggest single-day gain since Aug. 31. Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 4.4 percent and Bank Central Asia advanced 3.2 percent, with foreign investors net buying both stocks, Thomson Reuters data showed. In Bangkok, an expected decision by the Thai central bank on Wednesday to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent boosted banking shares for a second day, helping send the key SET index 0.6 percent higher. Malaysia was an outperformer on the day, with the key Kuala Lumpur composite index ending up 2.1 percent at the highest close since Aug. 7. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net buyers for a second trading day on Thursday, buying shares worth a net 482.5 million ringgit ($113.53 million). They were also net buyers on Tuesday, while Wednesday was a market holiday. Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines extended their gains of the past days. The key Straits Times Index hit a more than one-week closing high and the Philippine index ended at a four-week closing peak. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.29 percent, led lower by BIDV shares after a second exchange-traded fund revoked its intention to buy BIDV shares. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2895.81 2868.74 +0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1681.54 1647.15 +2.09 Bangkok 1389.70 1381.80 +0.57 Jakarta 4378.38 4332.51 +1.06 Manila 7123.99 7093.92 +0.42 Ho Chi Minh 562.48 564.13 -0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2895.81 3365.15 -13.95 Kuala Lumpur 1681.54 1761.25 -4.53 Bangkok 1389.70 1497.67 -7.21 Jakarta 4378.78 5226.95 -16.23 Manila 7123.99 7230.57 -1.47 Ho Chi Minh 562.48 545.63 +3.09 ($1 = 46.4400 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.2500 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)