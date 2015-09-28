FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down ahead of key data; Indonesia ends at over 3-yr low
September 28, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down ahead of key data; Indonesia ends at over 3-yr low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed
weaker on Monday ahead of key economic data this week while
concerns about a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year
weighed on sentiment.
    Cautious investors waited for clues from Japan's industrial
production data, scheduled for Wednesday, China Caixin
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Thursday, and U.S. non-farm
payrolls on Friday.
    Jakarta's composite index, the region's worst
performer so far this year, closed down 2.1 percent at its
lowest since Sept. 6, 2012.
    Before the market closed, Indonesia's central bank revealed
plans to shorten the holding period of its Bank Indonesia
certificate instrument to try keep foreign investors who are
selling stocks from exiting the domestic market altogether.
 
    The move comes as officials at the central bank and finance
ministry raised concerns over the level of the rupiah,
which was traded at 14,700 per dollar on Monday, at its 17-year
low. 
    Shares in Singapore Thailand and the
Philippines fell more than 1 percent each.
    Vietnam shares ended nearly 1 percent lower, their
biggest fall since Sept. 3, after the central bank removed a
0.25 percent interest rate ceiling on corporate dollar deposits.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2791.92       2832.64       -1.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1608.43       1615.01       -0.41
 Bangkok            1352.13       1376.83       -1.79
 Jakarta            4120.50       4209.44       -2.11
 Manila             6815.59       6917.55       -1.47
 Ho Chi Minh         564.88        570.38       -0.96
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2791.92       3365.15      -17.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1608.43       1761.25       -8.68
 Bangkok            1352.13       1497.67       -9.72
 Jakarta            4120.50       5226.95      -21.17
 Manila             6815.59       7230.57       -5.74
 Ho Chi Minh         564.88        545.63       +3.53
 ($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.4250 ringgit)
($1 = 36.2900 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
