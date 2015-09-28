SE Asia Stocks-Down ahead of key data; Indonesia ends at over 3-yr low

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker on Monday ahead of key economic data this week while concerns about a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year weighed on sentiment. Cautious investors waited for clues from Japan's industrial production data, scheduled for Wednesday, China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) on Thursday, and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday. Jakarta's composite index, the region's worst performer so far this year, closed down 2.1 percent at its lowest since Sept. 6, 2012. Before the market closed, Indonesia's central bank revealed plans to shorten the holding period of its Bank Indonesia certificate instrument to try keep foreign investors who are selling stocks from exiting the domestic market altogether. The move comes as officials at the central bank and finance ministry raised concerns over the level of the rupiah, which was traded at 14,700 per dollar on Monday, at its 17-year low. Shares in Singapore Thailand and the Philippines fell more than 1 percent each. Vietnam shares ended nearly 1 percent lower, their biggest fall since Sept. 3, after the central bank removed a 0.25 percent interest rate ceiling on corporate dollar deposits. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2791.92 2832.64 -1.44 Kuala Lumpur 1608.43 1615.01 -0.41 Bangkok 1352.13 1376.83 -1.79 Jakarta 4120.50 4209.44 -2.11 Manila 6815.59 6917.55 -1.47 Ho Chi Minh 564.88 570.38 -0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2791.92 3365.15 -17.03 Kuala Lumpur 1608.43 1761.25 -8.68 Bangkok 1352.13 1497.67 -9.72 Jakarta 4120.50 5226.95 -21.17 Manila 6815.59 7230.57 -5.74 Ho Chi Minh 564.88 545.63 +3.53 ($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 4.4250 ringgit) ($1 = 36.2900 baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)